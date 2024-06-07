All about the Duke of Westminster’s wedding EXCLUSIVE: Eugenie Yorke wears jeans, a little fear and several friends toast

Suddenly, something splashed on my arm. Water flows from the roof of the hotel and falls on a handful of diners. Did the guest leave the bathtub faucet running? Soon waitresses come to the rescue waving copper buckets and blue towels. It sounds a bit dramatic, which is kind of a good omen for the couple.

But the guests are unfazed and continue to laugh and joke. Some of them are friends of Olivia and studied with her at the Dragon School in Oxfordshire or Marlborough College, while others are lifelong Westminster friends, such as Chichester And Litchfields. Leonora, Countess of LichfieldShe is sitting in the corner, enjoying dinner, while looking radiant in her blue dress.

Some had taken the train from London today or arrived by car or helicopter from different parts of the country.. On the train from Crewe to Chester, an excited woman within sight explained that she knew the first Duke from his time working at the White Members’ Club at St James’s. One woman reports that the family will give away free ice cream to customers the next day…

Installation of flower arrangements on the facade of the cathedral.

Two hours earlier, outside the hotel, wedding bells filled the evening sky, ringing from the cathedral’s bell tower.. Barriers have already been placed in the streets in front of the crowds of supporters who will gather in a few hours to see and congratulate the couple. There are lorries laden with flowers parked outside the red-brick cathedral (made of the same stone as Eton Hall, the Duke’s impressive stately home just down the road, where the celebrations will be held). Many florists carry white and purple flowers in clumps of green leaves, perched on their ladders. The outside grass was cut to perfection. The Union Jack flag flies from the top of the tower. Everything is ready for the big day…

Original article published by Tatler. Access here.