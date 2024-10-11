All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

In addition to being over 20 years old Daniela NavarroWhat else is known about the Colombian who will take on the former contestant The famous house To the altar next December 14? Here we tell you.
- Born in Medellin, Colombia.
- He is 60 years old.
- He is the president of the Colombian private airline company Searchthe largest charter airline in Colombia and the second largest in Latin America.
- Searca or Capurganá Air Service owes its name to that municipality in the province of Chocó.
- Since he was young, he showed an interest in airplanes.
- At the age of nineteen he became a pilot for Lira Airlines.
- He was an instructor and test pilot
- Campillo did not want to create a commercial airline like traditional airlines, but rather wanted to be a private operator.
- During the pandemic, his company has grown as it has been easier to obtain permits to take charter flights rather than traditional commercial flights.
- Currently, Searca has a fleet of 30 aircraft, including one Gulfstream G200, five Hawker Beechjet 400A, nineteen Beechcraft 1900D and five Let 410 UVP-Es.
- He has a 27-year-old daughter who lives in Portugal and a son in his 30s.
- He divorced the mother of his children twelve years ago.
- His father died but his mother, who was 90 years old and very religious, survived. For her sake, the couple will marry in Medellin in December.
- He met Daniela Navarro 15 years ago, because he is the uncle of one of the actress’s best friends.
- Campillo actually lives in Miami with Navarro.
