All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

In addition to being over 20 years old Daniela NavarroWhat else is known about the Colombian who will take on the former contestant The famous house To the altar next December 14? Here we tell you.

Born in Medellin, Colombia.

He is 60 years old.

He is the president of the Colombian private airline company Searchthe largest charter airline in Colombia and the second largest in Latin America.

Searca or Capurganá Air Service owes its name to that municipality in the province of Chocó.

Since he was young, he showed an interest in airplanes.

At the age of nineteen he became a pilot for Lira Airlines.

He was an instructor and test pilot

Campillo did not want to create a commercial airline like traditional airlines, but rather wanted to be a private operator.

During the pandemic, his company has grown as it has been easier to obtain permits to take charter flights rather than traditional commercial flights.

