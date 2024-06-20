June 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Aleska Génesis invites Clovis to “be happy” on her birthday

Aleska Génesis invites Clovis to “be happy” on her birthday

Lane Skeldon June 20, 2024 2 min read

Clovis Nino He receives 31 years as he never thought: with work in the televisiona new and captivated audience. Today, June 19, the former resident of “House of the Famous 4” The celebration started very early in the morning.

“Happy Birthday, Clovis! We wish you a lot of joy and happiness and to always be surrounded by love. Thank you for delighting us every morning with your thoughts and we hope you liked your surprises!” social networks to “today”program Telemundo Where he works after he leaves “reality show”.

One of her surprises on the morning show was the Venezuelan model Aleska GenesisWith whom he has a romantic relationship. “La Mala” is the nickname of the former partner of Nicky JamShe appeared with a “bouquet” of helium balloons.

Likewise, Aleska Genesis took to her social networks with a message full of love and good wishes for her lover.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Photo: Patricia Corsino appears as a mutant again | land escape

June 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Michel Salas, the most corrupt; She is proud to have celebrated her thirty-fifth birthday surrounded by love and luxury

June 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Raul de Molina reveals the removal of an organ without age

June 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Many Walmart branches in the US will be closed next month and here’s why

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Aleska Génesis invites Clovis to “be happy” on her birthday

June 20, 2024 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

Xuan Lan, wellness expert: “We have to get back to the rhythm we were in a few years ago, when there was time and commitment.”

June 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

He rejects the invitation to Copa America, leaving Panama 25

June 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis