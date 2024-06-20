Aleska Génesis invites Clovis to “be happy” on her birthday

Clovis Nino He receives 31 years as he never thought: with work in the televisiona new and captivated audience. Today, June 19, the former resident of “House of the Famous 4” The celebration started very early in the morning.

“Happy Birthday, Clovis! We wish you a lot of joy and happiness and to always be surrounded by love. Thank you for delighting us every morning with your thoughts and we hope you liked your surprises!” social networks to “today”program Telemundo Where he works after he leaves “reality show”.

One of her surprises on the morning show was the Venezuelan model Aleska GenesisWith whom he has a romantic relationship. “La Mala” is the nickname of the former partner of Nicky JamShe appeared with a “bouquet” of helium balloons.

Likewise, Aleska Genesis took to her social networks with a message full of love and good wishes for her lover.

“Happy birthday, Clovis. Thank you for coming into my life, for taking care of me, for making me happy, and for never giving up. May today be the first in many years to celebrate this special day together. I pray you will be happy, my love,” said the Venezuelan.

Those who closely followed the fourth season of “House of Celebrity” know how difficult it is for the actress to attract the attention of a business woman. Therefore, for many people, the fact that I walk today holding his hand is an example of determination.

“ When I left the house, I saw some things I didn’t like in some of the videos, but he explained things to me later. She, like any human being, made mistakes. I committed to it too, but now, in this moment, we gave ourselves the opportunity to get to know each other. “ Clovis Nino, Mexican actor and presenter

Regarding the time when he realized he was in love with "La Mala," Nienow admitted that it happened Miami "We literally fell in love," he said.

The caller added: “We are happy to go. I took her on vacation to Cancun, my country, MexicoSo he knows him. I’m in love, she’s a wonderful girl, people hide things from “reality”, but you have to try to separate things. She has a big heart, she’s a family girl, and I know this relationship will work out and that it will work out well because I see a future with her.