Alejandro Estrada, Paula Rey, Victor Mallarino and other celebrities who will be part of MasterChef Celebrity 2024

RCN TV entertainment program, MasterChef Celebrity Columbia has been one of the most watched content on television On nights in the country over the past years. The reality show starred many personalities from Creole entertainment, actors, comedians, influencers and others.

On this fine dining show, every nightCelebrity participants compete for a place in “The Most Famous Cuisine of Colombian Television.” Challenge after challenge, contestants must demonstrate their gastronomic skills in a battle against time and conquer the chefs' palates Nicolas de Zuberia, Jorge Rausch, and Adria Marinaa new chef will arrive on the reality show to replace Chris Carpentier.

It is known thatMasterChef Celebrity Columbia 2024 tapings have already begun. The news of the start of filming was confirmed by Chef Jorge Rausch, one of the reality show's judges.

“And here we return with MasterChef Celebrity Colombia, season 6. For me, it's season 17 and counting. I love my job,” Rausch wrote on his Instagram account, a message accompanied by several photographs in the recording studio.

This Wednesday, April 10 RCN announces the 22 celebrities who will arrive in “Colombia's Most Famous Kitchen” To conquer viewers and chefs with their preparations.

It is known that this revelation occurred during the official launch of the TV series “Rojo Carmesí”, a production that will be released in the coming days. Claudia Bahamon was responsible for sharing the name of the exclusive cast with Colombia.

These are the 22 celebrities who will be taking part in MasterChef Celebrity 2024

Paula Re.

Catherine Ibarguen.

Roberto Cano.

Be Camilo.

Vicky Berrio.

Franco Bonilla.

Gabriel Murillo.

Jack Tukhmanian.

Carolina Cuervo.

Nina Caicedo.

Ricardo Henao.

Marcela Gallego.

Alejandro Estrada.

Juan Pablo Llano.

Dominica Duke.

Maria Fernanda Yepes.

“Dangerous” Martina.

Andres Toro.

Brian Moreno.

Camilo Sainz.

Elenia Antonini.

Victor Mallarino.

It is worth noting that for the first time in the history of a reality showThe judging panel will see little change, since the resignation of Chilean chef Chris Carpentier To be a jury to devote himself to new personal projects.

