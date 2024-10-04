October 4, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz together at the opening ceremony of the palace in Leon

Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz together at the opening ceremony of the palace in Leon

Zera Pearson October 4, 2024 1 min read

This is how the relationship between Tania Ruiz and Alejandro Bellaires was confirmed

It was at the end of August and after months of speculation Tanya Ruiz She confirmed that she was in a relationship with the businessman Alejandro Bellaires. The model and president of Grupo BAL has since become “Instagram official”, since she published a photo in which they appear together and happy.

Since May, there have been stories saying there was more than just friendship between them, but it wasn’t until August 30, with the now-famous photo published in Stories. Instagram From the beautiful model of Potosi, doubts were dispelled. However, today they were seen in public at the opening ceremony of El Palacio de Hierro in Leon.

Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz attend the opening of El Palacio de Hierro in Leon together

At the beginning of the year, Tania Ruiz was in a relationship with the businessman manuel serrano, Which ended shortly after and after a few months of being single, the model gave herself a new chance in love, now with Alejandro Bellaires.

Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz together at the opening ceremony of El Palacio de Hierro in León Guanajuato
Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz attend the opening of El Palacio de Hierro in Leon together

See also  Ross Dress for Less: On these two dates they are offering items for 49 cents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The C919 is China’s answer to the A320. But what’s it like on the plane?
1 min read

The C919 is China’s answer to the A320. But what’s it like on the plane?

October 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
The popular Florida beach brand that will close all of its stores due to bankruptcy
1 min read

The popular Florida beach brand that will close all of its stores due to bankruptcy

October 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
Item on sale at Walmart: Prices range from $360 to $140
1 min read

Item on sale at Walmart: Prices range from $360 to $140

October 2, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

This Barcelona is already equal to Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar
3 min read

This Barcelona is already equal to Messi-Luis Suarez-Neymar

October 4, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The C919 is China’s answer to the A320. But what’s it like on the plane?
1 min read

The C919 is China’s answer to the A320. But what’s it like on the plane?

October 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
“I don’t have much left”
2 min read

“I don’t have much left”

October 4, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Scientist Mar Gómez received the I Biotopías Prize
3 min read

Scientist Mar Gómez received the I Biotopías Prize

October 4, 2024 Zera Pearson