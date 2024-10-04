Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz together at the opening ceremony of the palace in Leon

This is how the relationship between Tania Ruiz and Alejandro Bellaires was confirmed

It was at the end of August and after months of speculation Tanya Ruiz She confirmed that she was in a relationship with the businessman Alejandro Bellaires. The model and president of Grupo BAL has since become “Instagram official”, since she published a photo in which they appear together and happy.

Since May, there have been stories saying there was more than just friendship between them, but it wasn’t until August 30, with the now-famous photo published in Stories. Instagram From the beautiful model of Potosi, doubts were dispelled. However, today they were seen in public at the opening ceremony of El Palacio de Hierro in Leon.

Alejandro Bellaires and Tania Ruiz attend the opening of El Palacio de Hierro in Leon together

(Hildelisa Lozano Garduño)



At the beginning of the year, Tania Ruiz was in a relationship with the businessman manuel serrano, Which ended shortly after and after a few months of being single, the model gave herself a new chance in love, now with Alejandro Bellaires.