Alejandra Guzman suffers a stunning fall and raises questions about her condition

The famous singer Alejandra Guzman Shine in a An embarrassing incident Upon arrival at Mexico City International Airport, when He suffered a spectacular fall Which spread quickly on social media.

The so-called “Queen of Hearts” arrived in the city yesterday, after spending several days on the beaches of Huatulco with her mother, the leading actress. Sylvia Pinal. The arrival of both celebrities caught media attention and sparked a manhunt.

The cameras and microphones were not only trying to take some pictures of the celebrities together, but they were also trying to get statements about some of the scandals in which the family was involved.

In a video posted on Eden Dorantes’ channel, La Guzman can be seen leaving the room and greeting the press enthusiastically; He even asked Pinal to dedicate a few words to them. But after a few seconds, he completely changed his position and walked away without answering the questions they asked him.

After that, kindness was present again, blowing kisses to the camera and making some statements; The same ones that raised doubts about her condition, as many users confirmed that she might be drunk, because she stuttered on some words and walked a little strangely.

The “Eternally Beautiful” singer also took a few minutes to come to fans who recognized her and minutes before she got into a black car that was already waiting for her, she lost her balance and fell to her knees, so she had to be helped. Your security team.

Although the situation was disturbing to some, the artist did not suffer serious injuries, and she was heard saying: “This is not worth it,” before she left the place.

After the incident, the singer did not issue any statement, but the rumors on social media did not wait: “This happens when she is drunk”, “How wonderful she is and how she takes care of her mother”, “An artist should never be seen in this state”, “How “She wouldn’t fall if she went near her flip flops”, “She spoke strangely as if she was drunk”, “She looked strange”.

There were also those who expressed their concern for the singer and demanded that she be criticized.