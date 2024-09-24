September 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Albas met with the Dean of Economics to promote financial education

Albas met with the Dean of Economics to promote financial education

Zera Pearson September 24, 2024 2 min read

The Mayor of Rawson, Damian Pace, held a meeting yesterday with the Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the National University of Patagonia San Juan Bosco, Julio Ibáñez, to finalize the signing of an agreement that will promote financial education in Rawson.

This is a pre-established agreement between the UNPSJB, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic and Banco del Chubut, which will allow a plan of 23 free courses on financial education to be offered, in virtual mode, to the community of the capital.
The detailed work of the Municipality of Rawson and the Faculty of Economics proposes to delve into the topics that provide commercial and monetary instruments. In addition, it provides interesting advice on the available financial formats and additional topics, which contribute to the global understanding of the economy.
In this regard, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Julio Ibáñez, stressed the importance of continuing to promote the project with rural communities and municipalities in the province, in which more than 1,500 Chubut residents participate.
In this sense, Ibáñez emphasized cooperation in the field of financial education to develop joint actions, with the aim of strengthening its promotion and dissemination.
“We talk about Excel, cost variance, accounting, economics, cryptocurrencies, consumer protection, co-op, single tax and more,” the dean explained.
“They are short modules that will be taken in a mini-form, and they build on knowledge in each specific area,” he continued.
In this vein, the Dean explained that “entry will be via a QR code, via the virtual campus; there will be a first phase focusing on using the site and then introducing the Excel program.
He stated that “after that, the opening of economic and financial courses will continue, which will be developed within the framework of the electronic method, which seeks to make the course more flexible with the aim of a larger number of participants.”
In conclusion, he stated, “We are convinced that knowledge of financial education is the key to unifying the resources and strategies of new economies, as well as financing.”

See also  The Azerbaijani scientist was elected a member of the International Academy of Sciences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

What do you study with little time?
4 min read

What do you study with little time?

September 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
The Religious Sciences Center in Ourense expects a record number of students.
2 min read

The Religious Sciences Center in Ourense expects a record number of students.

September 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
Diploma in Forensic Science Challenges in the 21st Century Announced
1 min read

Diploma in Forensic Science Challenges in the 21st Century Announced

September 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Albas met with the Dean of Economics to promote financial education
2 min read

Albas met with the Dean of Economics to promote financial education

September 24, 2024 Zera Pearson
Eric “Chiquito” Sanchez Out of America | First Half
1 min read

Eric “Chiquito” Sanchez Out of America | First Half

September 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones
2 min read

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
It is unusual for an army sergeant to be the director of the Hospital de los Magallanes de Catia (video)
2 min read

It is unusual for an army sergeant to be the director of the Hospital de los Magallanes de Catia (video)

September 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward