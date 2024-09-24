Albas met with the Dean of Economics to promote financial education

This is a pre-established agreement between the UNPSJB, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic and Banco del Chubut, which will allow a plan of 23 free courses on financial education to be offered, in virtual mode, to the community of the capital.

The detailed work of the Municipality of Rawson and the Faculty of Economics proposes to delve into the topics that provide commercial and monetary instruments. In addition, it provides interesting advice on the available financial formats and additional topics, which contribute to the global understanding of the economy.

In this regard, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Julio Ibáñez, stressed the importance of continuing to promote the project with rural communities and municipalities in the province, in which more than 1,500 Chubut residents participate.

In this sense, Ibáñez emphasized cooperation in the field of financial education to develop joint actions, with the aim of strengthening its promotion and dissemination.

“We talk about Excel, cost variance, accounting, economics, cryptocurrencies, consumer protection, co-op, single tax and more,” the dean explained.

“They are short modules that will be taken in a mini-form, and they build on knowledge in each specific area,” he continued.

In this vein, the Dean explained that “entry will be via a QR code, via the virtual campus; there will be a first phase focusing on using the site and then introducing the Excel program.

He stated that “after that, the opening of economic and financial courses will continue, which will be developed within the framework of the electronic method, which seeks to make the course more flexible with the aim of a larger number of participants.”

In conclusion, he stated, “We are convinced that knowledge of financial education is the key to unifying the resources and strategies of new economies, as well as financing.”