AI on PC has been a boost to sales. So far the effect has been exactly the opposite.

In October 2023, Xataka had the opportunity to attend an HP event where the main message was clear: the era of artificial intelligence has begun, and the computer will stop being a “personal computer” and become a “personal companion” thanks to this technology. The hope was that this technology would represent a significant qualitative shift in equipment capabilities. The reality at this moment is different.

Promises. The promise was amazing. Our computers, which had been improving in an interesting but limited way for 40 years, were theoretically going to undergo a revolution thanks to artificial intelligence that would allow us to do much more than before. This will of course be sufficient argument to revive this sector again after years of stagnation and slowdown, if the pandemic allows it.

Source: Gartner.

But he didn’t. Not at least according to Gartner data, which… reveals Personal computer sales totaled 62.9 million units during the third quarter of the year, representing a 1.3% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.

Copilot+ computers are not working at this time. It’s a disappointing fact, especially considering the huge amount of new hardware we’ve seen with new chips from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Microsoft’s much-touted Copilot+ PCs looked eye-catching, but their impact – at least in sales – still seemed limited.

That’s it? “Even with a full lineup of Windows-based PCs for both ARM and x86 in Q3 2024, AI-enabled PCs have not driven PC demand,” explained Garner analyst Mikako Kitagawa. Personality, where buyers haven’t yet seen the obvious benefits or business value.” The argument is compelling: the advantages do not appear to exist at the moment.

But there is optimism. Although sales were not exceptional, we saw at least some recovery throughout the year. At Gartner, they believe that actually the real impact of this new batch of AI-enabled PCs remains to be seen, and they expect that there will be growth at the end of 2024, and that we will see even more robust growth in 2025, because that will be when “ Update your computer [con IA] “It will be at its peak,” Canalys analysts noted In the registerThey agree.

Artificial intelligence exists but it is not. The fundamental problem is that the real benefits of AI are yet to come. Although Microsoft and Apple have announced their bets in this regard, their spread has become dissatisfying. Only now are some of these functions starting to arrive, but they’re also only reaching specific users. In Europe and Spain, for example, we won’t have access to these options right now, which makes buying one of these new computers pointless, at least if what we want is to enjoy those AI options.

