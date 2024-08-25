Aguadilla airport will launch an international flight

he Rafael Hernandez International Airport (BQN), in Aguadilla, will resume international passenger flights, with an important airline returning to the facilities.

SKYhigh Aviation Services, which has been operating since 2012, will operate a flight between BQN and Las Americas International Airport (SDQ), in Santo Domingo, on Thursdays and Sundays.

This newspaper learned that the flight will take off on October 3 and will be operated on an Embraer 190 aircraft with a capacity of 100 people..

SKYHigh celebrated its return to the island on social media. The Dominican company had obtained Certificate 129 from the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), which is granted to foreign airline operators seeking to move their operations to and from the United States.

“We are excited to announce our new destination. Soon, we will be flying to the beautiful city of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. A post on the airline’s Facebook account reads.

This is not the first time the Dominican airline has operated in BQN. In 2019, the air route between the two destinations was launched, but then left the regional airport.

From Santo Domingo, where its operations are based, SKYhigh operates flights to several destinations in the Caribbean, as well as Miami in the United States.

The airline’s arrival at Aguadilla Airport will bring the total number of commercial airlines based at the facility to four. Currently, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue and United operate flights to the United States. Similarly, BQN has international air cargo operations.

The Raval Hernández Airport, operated by the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (APPR), is the center of a multi-million dollar investment by the public company. See also Learn how Bitcoin ATMs work

On the agenda is a $55 million expansion of the passenger terminal. The project has already been designed and auctioned.

The new station will include new food concessions, boarding bridges and passenger flow that is modified to suit the realities of the area.

The facility, which is currently undergoing control tower upgrades, could include a new multi-story parking garage.