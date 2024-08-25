August 25, 2024

Aguadilla airport will launch an international flight

August 25, 2024

he Rafael Hernandez International Airport (BQN), in Aguadilla, will resume international passenger flights, with an important airline returning to the facilities.

SKYhigh Aviation Services, which has been operating since 2012, will operate a flight between BQN and Las Americas International Airport (SDQ), in Santo Domingo, on Thursdays and Sundays.

This newspaper learned that the flight will take off on October 3 and will be operated on an Embraer 190 aircraft with a capacity of 100 people..

SKYHigh celebrated its return to the island on social media. The Dominican company had obtained Certificate 129 from the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), which is granted to foreign airline operators seeking to move their operations to and from the United States.

