After submitting the interim report, the United Nations reiterated its call for transparency in Venezuela and requested the publication of electoral records.

Phyllis Ward August 16, 2024 3 min read
After submitting the interim report, the United Nations reiterated its call for transparency in Venezuela and requested the publication of electoral records (Reuters)

Secretary General of United NationsAntonio Guterres renewed his call for transparency on Thursday. Venezuela The electoral records were presented by the National Electoral Council, after the team of experts that traveled to the country to monitor the event submitted its interim report on Tuesday.

Guterres confirmed through his spokesman Farhan Haq “His call for transparency” And encouraged “Publishing and distributing election results to polling stations” On the part of Chavismo, which has not yet provided evidence of the supposed victory of Nicolas Maduro.

Likewise, Haq explained that the publication of the experts’ first findings – which were initially to be private – was done “under the authority of the Secretary-General, as part of a normal procedure consistent with the organization’s transparency policies.” He added that The group will submit its final confidential report “with the technical aspects of the remaining next stages of the electoral process.”as soon as possible.

The UN Secretariat announced on Tuesday the initial assessment of the observers who participated in the July 28 elections, at the invitation of the regime. The document indicated that Chavista National Electoral Council The regulatory provisions were not respected. About publishing official data, something unprecedented in history For contemporary elections in the country.

In turn, they pointed out that the Council “National legal and regulatory provisions were not followed, and all established deadlines were not met.”Which “had a negative impact on the confidence of a large part of the Venezuelan electorate in the result announced by the National Electoral Council.”

Results announcements consist of: Oral communication without graphic supportThe text adds: “The National Elections Council has not published and has not yet published any results (or results broken down by polling station) to support its verbal announcements, as provided for in the electoral legal framework,” among other things. Violations I mentioned during the day.

It did not take long for the ruling party to express its opinion about the committee members and describe them as such. “Fake Election Experts” What are they looking for? Spreading “a series of lies” Like his peers Carter Centerwho made similar conclusions. It is a “Published” report. who “It shows the malicious political intent of the said publication, which is composed of false and distorted arguments.”They added.

However, the opposition used the report to give greater support to its victory. Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaAs evidenced by the 83.5% of the minutes they collected and published on a website.

Former deputy Juan Pablo Guaniba denied on his social networks the opposition’s complaints that the documents were forged and confirmed that UN members were able to observe a small sample of them.. It’s original, it exists, it’s valid, it’s true.“They are exposing all security agencies to the original results protocols,” he wrote.

For his part, Henrique Capriles said the writing “reaffirms” that Maduro “lost the elections” and must step down from power, to allow for a peaceful transition to democracy.

(With information from EFE)

