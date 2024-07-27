After Shocking Eruption, Yellowstone Hydrothermal Pools Are Overflowing and Dangerous

The National Park Service said the incident happened at Biscuit Basin around 10 a.m. local time. (Facebook: Vlada March)

After two days a Hydrothermal eruption It contains Yellowstone National ParkTwo swimming pools Biscuit basin They are overcrowded and a dangerous area for visitors.

Accordingly FOXNewsThe explosion occurred during groundwater flow Black Diamond Pool Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, it suddenly erupted into steam, spewing boiling water and hot rocks into the air.

The National Parks Service (NPS) reported that some of the debris thrown up by the explosion weighed hundreds of kilograms and was about 90 centimeters wide. “The explosion sent steam and debris hundreds of feet above the ground,” the NPS said in a statement. The incident destroyed the footpath and destroyed trees near the site.

Infected ponds, Black Diamond Pool And Black Opal PoolAs confirmed, the explosion still changed CBS News. form Black Diamond Pool According to the NPS, “something has changed,” although they did not specify details.

Park staff assess damage to Biscuit Basin trails after a hydrothermal vent (U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service via AP)

In addition, debris has clouded the water in the ponds, and the surrounding land is now unstable, occasionally causing soil to slide into the water. “The nearby Firehole River has begun to overflow,” the company added.

In videos recorded by tourists, onlookers can be seen running to escape the danger zone. Vlada March of CaliforniaA video uploaded on Facebook shows how the wooden pavement crumbles under the force of the explosion and the area is flooded with hot water.

“Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park erupted in front of us. The trail was destroyed, my mom got some debris, but everyone is safe. Incredulous and grateful to be alive,” He shared March In social network. In addition, he posted a clip showing the remains of the pavement and the amount of hot water that had accumulated in the area. USA Today.

Climate Channel expert Stephanie Abramsexplained CBS News This phenomenon occurs because “a gas occupies more space than a liquid, which causes an explosion due to lack of space.” Typically, these conditions produce geysers and hot springs. Yellow stoneBut this time it resulted in a dangerous explosion.

Hydrothermal eruptions occur in Yellowstone when underground water rapidly turns to steam (Vlada March).

Yellowstone National Park He warned that the affected area could experience “small boils” over the next few days to months. Experts will continue to monitor the situation Biscuit basin and hydrothermal systems in which gases initially appeared. “It is necessary to monitor these systems to avoid high risks,” he stressed N.P.S.

Biscuit Basin remains closed throughout the year to ensure visitor safety. However, the NPS confirmed that “nearby thermal basins remain open to visitors.” Although there were bystanders in the area at the time of the explosion, no injuries were reported despite the magnitude of the incident.

The explosion was distinguished by its destructive potential “Throws grape-sized debris into the air” As reported N.P.S. Although this event was unexpected, both N.P.S Like other experts Stephanie Abrams Emphasize that such natural phenomena, although rare, are inherent characteristics of an active volcanic landscape Yellow stoneFamous for its hydrothermal features.