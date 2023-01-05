After ousting Guaidó, Venezuela’s opposition hopes to gain international support

National Primary Commission (NTN24)



Venezuela’s opposition parties confirmed this Wednesday that they had gathered in a platform of unity It wants the support of the international community In a primary election process, a candidate will be selected to face Chavismo in a presidential election scheduled for 2024.

“We hope to receive the support of the international community during the primary election process, promote the Democratic Unitary Platform and work together for the future of Venezuela”The alliance said in a statement on Twitter.

Likewise, he thanked the governments of the United States, France and Germany for the support shown by the governments of the United States, France and Germany for “the main aspirations of the Venezuelan people, the struggle for freedom and democracy”.

“International allies are very important and committed to the struggle of all Venezuelans In support of independent presidential elections in Venezuela To solve the crisis that affects us all,” he added.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that it would continue to work closely with the Venezuelan opposition Juan Quito and “other like-minded democratic leaders” from Venezuela, though he declined to clarify whether they would continue to recognize him as the Latin American country’s interim president.

Spokesperson for the US Government’s National Security Council, John KirbyHe reiterated in a telephone press conference that Washington continues to recognize the authority of the 2015 Venezuelan National Assembly.

The spokesman made the comments a day after the State Department said it respected a decision by Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly to oust the so-called interim government of Juan Quito, whom Washington recognizes as the South American country’s interim president, in 2015. .

The United States has ratified its pledge to Juan Guaido and other opposition leaders in Venezuela (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernández Viloria).

The 2015 assembly, whose mandate had already expired and did not ratify the 2021 assembly with an official majority, decided last Friday to abolish Guaidó’s executive power, which the US has recognized since 2019, despite the lack of effective authority in the US.

Regarding Guaidó, Kirby indicated that he was not going to go into hypotheses, and recalled that this opposition figure remained a member of the National Assembly in 2015: “We are going to continue to coordinate with him and other like-minded democratic leaders and actors in Venezuela to support the Venezuelan people.”

The U.S. spokesman declined to go into what the U.S. government’s next steps would be in terms of support for the Venezuelan opposition.

Venezuela’s opposition announced last December that primary elections could be held on June 25, 2023, which has not yet been set but served as a guide for planning these elections.

Since last May, when the opposition parties announced that they would choose a unitary presidential candidate through primaries, the procedures governing that have been put forward, but the schedule for the process has not yet been put forward.

(with information from EFE)

Continue reading: