January 4, 2023

An employee died after being sucked into the plane’s turbine while working at the airport

Winston Hale January 4, 2023 2 min read
The victim worked for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File

A Employee Airport staff Piedmont Airlines In Alabama Died after being “swallowed in the engine” of a plane The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported the shutdown on Saturday.

In a statement issued to National Public Radio In the United States (NPR), the NTSP has announced that it has launched an investigation into the case. The incident involved an aircraft Embraer 170A medium-haul jet that can carry about 70 passengers from Dallas Fort-Worth to Montgomery Regional Airport.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, worked for Piedmont Airlines, an aeronautical company that operates more than 80 airports.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of an AA/Piedmont Airlines crew member,” he said. Wade A Davis, CEO of the airport. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” he added e.g.

Incident involving Embraer 170 flight. REUTERS/Mike Stone/File

airport All flights were suspended for five hours Following the incident on New Year’s Day around 3:00 p.m.

People with knowledge of the matter told the news agency Reuters That is the machine is going At the time of the incident. The NTSB confirmed that the plane’s parking brake also engaged.

“When the aircraft was stopped at the gate, the parking brake was set, and the ground support worker was sucked into the turbine,” the company said.

According to the NTSB, within two or three weeks A Preliminary report With more details about the case.

(With information from AP)

