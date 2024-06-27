After Monat leaves, Ximena Duque makes a surprising announcement

a few days ago, Ximena Doki He bid farewell to one of the most productive phases of his career in recent years: his work at Monat.

Due to the change in the company’s direction and the way it operates, the happy mother of three made the decision. “I am leaving because the direction the company is taking no longer aligns with why I joined at the time, and now my mission is to find a company that has what I am looking for to continue changing lives,” he explained. His networks that once managed to be part of the company’s millionaire club.

Today begins a new and exciting adventure and he also told his more than 5 million followers on Instagram. “A new beginning,” he wrote in his stories.

Ximina Duque’s New Beginning.

“A very important moment in my life. A wonderful step, a step full of positivity, full of faith, full of desire, and full of many blessings,” his video begins.

“At this moment, with you, I’m going to press ‘Accept’ when I check in to my new home. This makes me want to cry, oh my God! Are we ready? We left with everything!”, he expressed sternly. Excited and letting out little screams of pure joy.

Ximena talks about her new beginning.

Ximena Duque is excited about what’s to come.

Although he has not yet provided details about what this new “home” from which this adventure begins, the excitement and fun are real. And also her decision to continue doing what she loves most: connecting with other women who want to make their way, succeed and give their best.