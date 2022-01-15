After days of missing out on ‘Hoy Día’, Adamari Lopez broke the silence to release a disturbing announcement

After several hours of absence from social media, Adamari Lopez He reappeared through his Instagram Stories to explain to his seven million followers why he has disappeared.

It turns out that the driver “todayThis week he began to feel unwell, so he immediately underwent several tests for COVID-19 to see if he was infected, and indeed, the results showed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. She announced this on Instagram, and stated that she would remain in quarantine until she recovered.

“Hello, hello my beautiful people. I know a lot of people have wondered why I haven’t been on the show for a few days, felt a little sick, and thought I had a bad cold, but I got tested for COVID-19 and it came back positive.He said in audiovisual.

He also added that until the results are negative, he will return to the morning Telemundo programme.

“I will take care of myself and will be away for a few more days until I understand that my result is negative and I am fine.“, He expressed.

In addition, she thanked all her followers for their affection, as well as their concern for her during these days of absence on “Hoy Día”.

“Thank you very much for your love, support and solidarity and I hope to continue to rely on your prayers and good wishes.“, He said.

Back to your workout routine

After the holiday, a few days ago, Adamari Lopez told through a video posted on Facebook that she had resumed her workout routine in order to: Don’t fall into old habits that make you gain a little extra weight.

“It’s a matter of suggestion, I don’t want to lose what I’ve achieved and I know that if I start not moving I will probably go back to the same habits I had before and that’s something I won’t allow“, through video.

He added that despite his ideal weight already, he will continue to work on his mindset to maintain the weight achieved after his hard work.

“I will work hard with my mind and with my soul to be able to make it happen. You have already reached the weight you wantedcommented.