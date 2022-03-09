Adviser to President Zelensky hints that Ukraine is ready to give up its aspiration to join NATO | international | News

Ukraine is ready to give up Aspire to become a member of NATO As a commitment to Moscow, as explained by Presidential Adviser Volodymyr Zelensky, Ihor Zhovkva, in statements to German public television ARD.

“We can talk about it Ukraine’s neutrality Under some circumstances”, stressed Zhovkva, when asked about this issue and after Zelensky also hinted at his willingness to “handle” with Moscow the situation of the breakaway republics of Donbass.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those republics, followed by sending what the Kremlin called “peace forces” to support the Donbass leaders.

“We want guarantees of Ukraine’s sovereignty”, added the Ukrainian president’s adviser in front of the aforementioned German television, after confirming Kyiv’s readiness to “talk” with Moscow.

The chancellor added that the basic conditions for these negotiations were the withdrawal of Russian forces and a ceasefire, which urged the German government on the other hand to dictate. Stronger sanctions against RussiaIncluding the complete blocking of the Swift system of Russian banks. (me)