March 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Adviser to President Zelensky hints that Ukraine is ready to give up its aspiration to join NATO | international | News

Adviser to President Zelensky hints that Ukraine is ready to give up its aspiration to join NATO | international | News

Phyllis Ward March 9, 2022 1 min read

Ukraine is ready to give up Aspire to become a member of NATO As a commitment to Moscow, as explained by Presidential Adviser Volodymyr Zelensky, Ihor Zhovkva, in statements to German public television ARD.

We can talk about it Ukraine’s neutrality Under some circumstances”, stressed Zhovkva, when asked about this issue and after Zelensky also hinted at his willingness to “handle” with Moscow the situation of the breakaway republics of Donbass.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized those republics, followed by sending what the Kremlin called “peace forces” to support the Donbass leaders.

We want guarantees of Ukraine’s sovereignty”, added the Ukrainian president’s adviser in front of the aforementioned German television, after confirming Kyiv’s readiness to “talk” with Moscow.

The chancellor added that the basic conditions for these negotiations were the withdrawal of Russian forces and a ceasefire, which urged the German government on the other hand to dictate. Stronger sanctions against RussiaIncluding the complete blocking of the Swift system of Russian banks. (me)

See also  Canada has confirmed its support for the case before the International Criminal Court against Nicolas Maduro's regime for human rights violations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ortiz Bosch says he does not understand Lionel Fernandez’s position on constitutional reform

March 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Russia approves list of countries it considers “hostile” | international | News

March 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

March 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Adviser to President Zelensky hints that Ukraine is ready to give up its aspiration to join NATO | international | News

March 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

FIFA does not forgive and punish 1º de Agosto of Angola in the Bryan Moya case with Zulia de Venzuela.

March 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Adriana Ocampo, Latin American Lifetime Prize Winner – Science – Life

March 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

“La Mesa Caliente”: when does it start?

March 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon