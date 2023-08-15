Actress Zooey Deschanel shows off her engagement ring

American actress Zooey Deschanel and Canadian television actor Jonathan Scott attend the Vanity Fair 95th Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 12, 2023 (Photo by Michael Tran/AFP) (Photo by Michael Tran/AFP) TRAN/ AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 14 (EL UNIVERSAL). Actress Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, actor Jonathan Scott, got engaged on a trip they took to Scotland, and through a romantic photo on social media, the couple revealed the happy news with a brief yet powerful message: “Forever begins now.” The photo they announced their upcoming wedding has already garnered more than a million “likes” in just a few hours.

In the snapshot, the actress and heroine of the movie “Hermanos a la obra” appears, wearing an original engagement ring with three flowers that give people something to talk about already in the networks, as it is an unusual design that is perfectly combined with Zooey manicure in different shades of pink; The piece is set with three pink and purple gemstones set in the shape of three flowers and decorated with small diamonds.

On August 4, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary via social media, the actress wrote: “4 years since I met this dream man. I love him more every day. I am forever grateful!”.

The couple, who often share moments of their relationship on social media, met on the set of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” a month after she broke up with official Jacob Pechenik, with whom she had two children: Elsie Dee, 8, and Charlie, 6.

