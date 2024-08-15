Actress Gena Rowlands, best known for her role in “Diary of a Passion,” has died at the age of 94.

Famous American actress Gena Rowlands has died at the age of 94 at her home in Indian Wells, California. (New Line Cinema)

American actress Gena Rowlandsrecognized for her performance in “notebook(Diario de una Pasión) and his contribution to independent cinema, died at the age of 94 at his home in Indian Wells, CaliforniaThe award-winning actress had been battling Alzheimer’s disease, her director son confirmed. Nick Cassavetesfor TMZ.

Rowlands She was a prominent figure in cinema, known for her collaboration with her director husband. John Cassavetes. Together they created unforgettable portraits of working-class and marginalized people in films such as A Woman Under the Influence, Gloria, and Faces.Over four decades, Rowlands Participated in ten films directed by Cassavetes“, including “Minnie and Moskowitz” (1971), “Opening Night” (1977), and “Love Streams” (1984).

in BroadwayHe made his film debut in “The Seven Year Itch” and co-starred in it. Edward G. Robinson In “Midnight” a work by Paddy ChayefskyHis film debut was in 1958, in the romantic comedy “The High Cost of Loving” alongside Jose Ferrer.

Rowlands was introduced to a new generation through her performance in the 2004 film The Notebook, directed by her son Nick Cassavetes. (New Line Cinema)

Rowlands He received two nominations for Oscar For her roles in A Woman Under the Influence (1974) and Gloria (1980). Both performances reflect his ability to Playing complex female characters who struggle with issues in societyAs she herself commented, Associated Press In 2015:Cassavetes had a special and sympathetic interest in women and their problems in society.“

In addition to his nominations for Oscar, Rowlands Won three awards prime time amya Amy Al Nahar And two Golden GlobeIn 2015, academy He gave it to him Honorary Academy Award in recognition of his career and legacy in HollywoodIn her speech, she said about the phrases she will remember most:The great thing about being an actress is that you don’t just live one life, you live many lives.“

Meet a new generation Rowlands thanks to his role in the 2004 film “The Notebook” (Passion Diaries)under the direction of his son Nick CassavetesWhere she played the role of an elderly woman whose past love was marked by memory loss. His last appearance in cinema was in 2014, in the film “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks”, published diverse.

Rowlands has won three Primetime Emmy Awards, one Daytime Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The early years of Gena Rowlands Performances have included live television shows and stage tours such as “The Seven Year Itch” and “Time for Ginger.” In addition, he has appeared in productions off broadway Before furthering his film career.

John Cassavetes and Rowlands They met in American School of Dramatic Arts They were married four months later. In 1960, Cassavetes financed his first film, Shadows.With his savings from the TV show “Johnny Staccato”.

couple approach Cassavetes-Rowlands in Cinema He was distinguished by his rejection of the dominant studio system and his commitment to realistic, emotionally intense images. Together they contributed greatly to this. Independent CinemaRepresenting a milestone in the cinematic representation of profound and authentic human stories.