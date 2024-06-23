According to the NWS, about 54 million people in several states of the United States are at risk from storms

For a question clearly linked to larger dimensions, America It has different climates in each region. In this context, residents Northeast The North American country should be wary of what will happen in the next few hours – after a severe heat wave – as it prepares to face severe weather this Sunday. A frontal zone moving through warm, moist air forms storms that can become dangerous with hazards such as hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

He Storm Prediction Center He doesn’t take a break, he has a lot of work this weekend. Going no further, in an effort to combat the potential source of danger, it initiated a warning for 54 million Americans, indicating a slight risk of severe storms. In some parts of five states, the risk level rises to 3 out of 5.

Read more

When creating a breakdown and extracting potential sources of risk, it is important to highlight that the risk is particularly high. New HampshireWhere communities want it Agreement And Keen They have a 10% chance of experiencing a tornado within a 25 mile radius. Additionally, it is worth noting that hurricanes are rare in this region, averaging one or two per year. Meanwhile, major cities like NY And Boston They are at low risk (Level 2), but still subject to damaging winds.

Because of their rarity, many communities do not have warning sirens, so residents are urged to activate notifications on their cellphones, apps and other emergency systems.

Climate Overview

Significant rain is expected to end overnight Sunday as a cold front moves offshore, clearing the region by Monday morning. Unlike other fronts, it will bring a significant drop in temperature, lowering the daily maximum by 10 to 20 degrees. This decrease will provide a temporary respite from the heat, settling temperatures closer to average, and in some areas below typical summer levels.

However, the relief will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to rise to or above normal by mid-week.