According to Nicolas Maduro, the US is threatening to deport Venezuelan immigrants

Caracas
President of Venezuela, Nicolás MaduroHe said this Thursday US threatens to deport immigrants He reiterated his call for the Caribbean to return to their homelands “with a plan” because “they persecute” and “hate” them in Peru, Chile and Ecuador.
“They hate them, (they tell them) I’m going to persecute you, I’m going to arrest you, I’m going to deport you. In America they’ve threatened to deport them, or am I lying? In Peru, Chile, Ecuador they’re persecuting them, Hate, “They say terrible things, racism,” said the head of state, who claims to have ties to immigrants who, as he said, tell him of situations abroad.
In this sense, he pointed out that despite the fact that the Venezuelan people are “mamantini (lack of money)”, they are “extremely exploited abroad”, “they have up to three jobs” and “” he said. Sunday to Sunday.”
This Wednesday, the President of the United States, Joe BidenHe said his country is “ready” to launch an agreement with Panama this August to return migrants who cross the Darien Forest by plane.
On August 8, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino explained that the flights were a border country to Colombia and where they were entering. Immigrants.
The aim is to reduce the flow of migrants through the dangerous Darien forest, which has seen more than 216,000 people pass through it so far this year, most of them from Venezuela, while more than 520,000 in 2023, an unprecedented number. Panamanian authorities.
Mulino has stressed on several occasions that the number of migrants through Darien could increase depending on how the situation develops after the July 28 elections in Venezuela, given the majority of people from this Caribbean country. EFE
