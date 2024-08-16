According to Nicolas Maduro, the US is threatening to deport Venezuelan immigrants

Caracas

President of Venezuela, Nicolás MaduroHe said this Thursday US threatens to deport immigrants He reiterated his call for the Caribbean to return to their homelands “with a plan” because “they persecute” and “hate” them in Peru, Chile and Ecuador.

“They hate them, (they tell them) I’m going to persecute you, I’m going to arrest you, I’m going to deport you. In America they’ve threatened to deport them, or am I lying? In Peru, Chile, Ecuador they’re persecuting them, Hate, “They say terrible things, racism,” said the head of state, who claims to have ties to immigrants who, as he said, tell him of situations abroad.

In this sense, he pointed out that despite the fact that the Venezuelan people are “mamantini (lack of money)”, they are “extremely exploited abroad”, “they have up to three jobs” and “” he said. Sunday to Sunday.”

This Wednesday, the President of the United States, Joe BidenHe said his country is “ready” to launch an agreement with Panama this August to return migrants who cross the Darien Forest by plane.

On August 8, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino explained that the flights were a border country to Colombia and where they were entering. Immigrants.