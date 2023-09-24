Academician Tlaxcala will head the Mexican Association of Physiological Sciences – El Sol de Tlaxcala

For the first time, Tlaxcala assumed the presidency of the Mexican Society of Physiological Sciences SA, an organization that works to promote scientific research through academic activities. For two years, the work will be carried out by the entity for the benefit of teachers and students.

At the 66th session of the National Congress of the Association, organized from September 17 to 21, Margarita Martínez Gómez, Academic Secretary of the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx), was appointed President of the National Association. At the event held at the University Cultural Complex of the University of Benemérita Autónoma de Puebla.

The UATx researcher will be the leader of physiological sciences during the period 2023-2025, continuing the work of the national organization that emerged in 1957 and has maintained its academic activities without interruption until the present.

The goal of this organization is for professors and researchers in the field of physiology to discuss research work at an annual conference.It also seeks to encourage student participation in the national event to contribute to their academic and scientific training.

In addition, activities include teaching and stimulating technology development in relation to medical and biological research.

The Board of Directors of the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala will consist of Jorge Manzo Dinis, a neurobiologist and researcher at the University of Veracruzana, who will serve as Vice President; Leticia Nicholas, a researcher at the Tlaxcala Center for Behavioral Biology, will serve as secretary; In addition to Francisco Castellan, from the UNAM Biomedical Research Institute, who serves as Treasurer.