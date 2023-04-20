Abinader and Lionel encountered at a Caribe celebration | AlMomento.net

Abinader and Lionel in action.

SANTO DOMINGO: President Luis Abenader and former President Lionel Fernandez bumped into each other Wednesday at the Caribe’s 75th anniversary celebration and joked at the start of the activity.

Abenader arrived at a time when Fernandez was part of the “Latin America: Today and Tomorrow” panel, sharing the stage with the former presidents of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, and Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, as well as Marco Rubio, the US senator and other dignitaries.

Upon the arrival of Abenader, everyone applauded and amid applause, Fernandez announced: The President of the Republic has arrived and it is my honor to introduce him.

While the applause subsided, Fernandez said to Chinchilla: President Chinchilla, this may only happen in the Dominican Republic, when the leader of the opposition introduces the President of the Republic.

When Abinader settled down, Fernandez told him about the issue they were dealing with and said, President Abinader, we are talking about how hard it is to govern, but we all want to stay in power.

Abinader

Abinader delivered the closing speech of the event and thanked the former president for the offer he made to him: Mr. Leonel Fernandez, former President of the Republic, thank you for the offer you made but we have to negotiate with you later, which caused everyone to laugh again and applaud profusely.

GT/AM









