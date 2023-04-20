April 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Abinader and Lionel encountered at a Caribe celebration | AlMomento.net

Phyllis Ward April 20, 2023 2 min read

Abinader and Lionel in action.

SANTO DOMINGO: President Luis Abenader and former President Lionel Fernandez bumped into each other Wednesday at the Caribe’s 75th anniversary celebration and joked at the start of the activity.

Abenader arrived at a time when Fernandez was part of the “Latin America: Today and Tomorrow” panel, sharing the stage with the former presidents of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, and Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, as well as Marco Rubio, the US senator and other dignitaries.

Upon the arrival of Abenader, everyone applauded and amid applause, Fernandez announced: The President of the Republic has arrived and it is my honor to introduce him.

While the applause subsided, Fernandez said to Chinchilla: President Chinchilla, this may only happen in the Dominican Republic, when the leader of the opposition introduces the President of the Republic.

When Abinader settled down, Fernandez told him about the issue they were dealing with and said, President Abinader, we are talking about how hard it is to govern, but we all want to stay in power.

Abinader

Abinader delivered the closing speech of the event and thanked the former president for the offer he made to him: Mr. Leonel Fernandez, former President of the Republic, thank you for the offer you made but we have to negotiate with you later, which caused everyone to laugh again and applaud profusely.

GT/AM





See also  The beautiful "OXXO Cashier" Alex Silva changes her appearance and raises the temperature of her followers with her beauty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lionel Fernandez and Luis Abenader flirt during an event

April 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Holguín Airport is looking for partners from the private sector

April 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

They found a young Cuban woman whose whereabouts are unknown in Havana

April 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Abinader and Lionel encountered at a Caribe celebration | AlMomento.net

April 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

About 15,000 Cubans have come to the United States on humanitarian parole

April 20, 2023 Winston Hale
4 min read

This is what Jeff Bezos learned cooking hamburgers at McDonald’s

April 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Latin AMAs 2023 LIVE ONLINE TODAY today via Univision for FREE: Nominees, winners, time, where to watch, and who is televising the awards ceremony | Live stream of the Latin American Music Awards | Directions | USA Mix | uses

April 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon