Abenader delivers 535 title deeds in Monte Plata

Yesterday, the President of the Republic, Luis Abenader, handed over 535 titles to more than 500 families in the Magagual municipality of Monte Plata, while in San Luis commissioned an electrical substation and began building a solar park in Washington, DC. 2 and 3.

While handing over the title deeds, the President explained that by doing so the government gives confidence to the citizens and hope to the families and adheres to the constitutional mandate that guarantees the people the enjoyment of decent housing with all rights.

“I am firmly convinced, and have always said, that there is no more effective way to promote change than by giving people the security to have their own roof and recognition of their right to land,” Abenader said at the opening ceremony. Connecting.

The President highlighted the work of the State Land Title Implementing Technical Unit and the Dominican Agricultural Institute, which he said combined standards and efforts to continue this remarkable work of recognizing the property rights of our citizens at the national level.

The government’s investment in its issuance amounted to NT$42,800, which represents an individual cost of NT$80,000.

The Executive Director of the Implementing Technical Unit for State Land Ownership, Merido Torres, confirmed that this is the third batch that will be implemented in Monte Plata, the first was on November 23, and the second was on March 20 this year. They add up to 1,419 title deeds that have been delivered in this municipality.

The director of the Dominican Agricultural Institute, Francisco Guillermo García, expressed that the characteristics of the settlement are for mixed livestock, but also for the production of maize, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, peas, yam, bananas, cassava, cocoa, yautia and passionflower. Fruit, coffee, sour orange, banana, etc.

On behalf of the alumni, Pablo Antonio Delgado expressed the emotion he feels to be part of the heroes of receiving his royal title.

in St. Louis

Yesterday, the President left the Caprito-San Luis substation in operation at 345/138 kV, an electrical work that will improve the quality of the power supply provided to citizens and increase the transmission capacity of the transmission network.

This work was carried out with an investment of R$1,455.6 million.

The President emphasized that with the start-up of the Caprito substation, it will allow for greater reliability in the National Interconnected Electrical System (SENI), greater power transmission capacity in the south, north and east of the country and will allow new plants to enter generation projects.

With the substation in operation, several transmission lines connecting the new Caprito substation at 345/138 kV were also commissioned.

The investment for this substation was US$1,455.6 million, financed by the development bank KFW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, for its acronym in German), design, supply and assembly by the German company Siemens, plus supervision by the consultancy ETEE and ETEE.

Photovoltaic gardens

At the firm of executives at Washington Capital Global Finance Inc and Bass Corporation, President Abenader began work on the construction of Washington Capital Solar Park 2 and 3 PV complexes.

These are two projects with a maximum capacity of 50 MW each, and each park will contain more than 149,000 PV panels, 20 transformer substations, a 138 kV 60 MVA substation, and approximately 25 kilometers of line at 138 kV.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, highlighted President Abenader’s push for renewable energy projects.

“It’s not a fashionable issue, it’s a matter of advance planning that was done before coming to power,” Almonte said.

Extensive agenda in Santo Domingo and DN.

President Abenader will exhaust an extensive agenda on Saturday in Santo Domingo and the National District, which includes visits to construction sites, the opening and handover of apartments in the National Family Housing Scheme.