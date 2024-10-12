October 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world… according to a study conducted by a plastic surgeon

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world… according to a study conducted by a plastic surgeon

Lane Skeldon October 12, 2024 2 min read

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science.

The 34-year-old actor, who is tipped to become the next James Bond after the end of the Daniel Craig era with No Time To Die (2021), fits 93.04% of the “Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty (Phi), which measures physical perfection,” he concluded.Dr Julian De Silva, Harley Street facial plastic surgeonwho developed computer facial mapping techniques to make measurements. Aaron turns out to be the “clear winner.”

Dr Julian De Silva, who heads the London Center for Advanced Facial Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, said: “Aaron was the clear winner when the physical perfection of all facial elements was measured. What makes Aaron so exceptional is his overall facial appearance, which received a score of 99.2%, which is only 0.8% away from perfect. The width and length of his nose are almost 98.8% perfect. He also has a very well 95% sculpted chin. All of their scores are very good, except for the distance between the eyes (89%), the distance between the nose and the lip (89.6%) and the lips (86%).

Aaron Taylor Johnson. (Photo by Dave Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Aaron Taylor Johnson. (Photo by Dave Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Meanwhile, if Aaron becomes Bond in the next big screen adventure, Dr De Silva has revealed he would be the most handsome 007 character ever.

He added: “Aaron’s 93.04 per cent is far ahead of Sean Connery in second place with 89.2 per cent, Roger Moore in third place with 88.8 per cent, and Daniel Craig in last place – behind George Lazenby – with 84.2 per cent.”

See also  Christian de la Fuente has started recording a new movie in the United States

Coming in second place closely in the ranking of the most handsome actors is “Emily in Paris” star Lucien Laviscount (32 years old) with a rate of 92.41%, while Paul Mescal (92.38), Robert Pattinson (92.15) and Jack Lewden (90.33) complete the list. Top five positions.

Lucien Laviscount. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)Lucien Laviscount. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

Lucien Laviscount. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Paul Mescal. (Photo by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images)Paul Mescal. (Photo by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Paul Mescal. (Photo by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson. (Photo by Stefan Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)Robert Pattinson. (Photo by Stefan Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson. (Photo by Stefan Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jack Lowden. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)Jack Lowden. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

Jack Lowden. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

The golden ratio was a mathematical equation created by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.

This ratio can be applied to anything, and was used by Leonardo da Vinci to describe the ideal male human body in his famous work, Vitruvian Man.

The hypothesis is that the closer the facial or body proportions are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they are.

For more details on the 10 most handsome men in the world, visit Dr. Julian De Silva’s guide: londonfacialplasticsurgery.co.uk/actor-aaron-taylor-Johnson-tends-to-be-the-new-James-Bond.

You may also be interested | On video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

“My mother was always strict, like a soldier.”
2 min read

“My mother was always strict, like a soldier.”

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé
2 min read

All about Daniela Navarro’s fiancé

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Han Kang receives the Nobel Prize for Literature
2 min read

Han Kang receives the Nobel Prize for Literature

October 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

You will never see him this way again in your life
2 min read

You will never see him this way again in your life

October 12, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Trump demonizes immigrants, accuses them of “infesting” the country – DW – 10/12/2024
2 min read

Trump demonizes immigrants, accuses them of “infesting” the country – DW – 10/12/2024

October 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world… according to a study conducted by a plastic surgeon
2 min read

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world… according to a study conducted by a plastic surgeon

October 12, 2024 Lane Skeldon
NLDS: Analysis of the Dodgers’ victory over the Padres in Game 5
2 min read

NLDS: Analysis of the Dodgers’ victory over the Padres in Game 5

October 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis