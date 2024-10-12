Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world… according to a study conducted by a plastic surgeon

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science.

The 34-year-old actor, who is tipped to become the next James Bond after the end of the Daniel Craig era with No Time To Die (2021), fits 93.04% of the “Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty (Phi), which measures physical perfection,” he concluded.Dr Julian De Silva, Harley Street facial plastic surgeonwho developed computer facial mapping techniques to make measurements. Aaron turns out to be the “clear winner.”

Dr Julian De Silva, who heads the London Center for Advanced Facial Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, said: “Aaron was the clear winner when the physical perfection of all facial elements was measured. What makes Aaron so exceptional is his overall facial appearance, which received a score of 99.2%, which is only 0.8% away from perfect. The width and length of his nose are almost 98.8% perfect. He also has a very well 95% sculpted chin. All of their scores are very good, except for the distance between the eyes (89%), the distance between the nose and the lip (89.6%) and the lips (86%).

Meanwhile, if Aaron becomes Bond in the next big screen adventure, Dr De Silva has revealed he would be the most handsome 007 character ever.

He added: “Aaron’s 93.04 per cent is far ahead of Sean Connery in second place with 89.2 per cent, Roger Moore in third place with 88.8 per cent, and Daniel Craig in last place – behind George Lazenby – with 84.2 per cent.”

Coming in second place closely in the ranking of the most handsome actors is “Emily in Paris” star Lucien Laviscount (32 years old) with a rate of 92.41%, while Paul Mescal (92.38), Robert Pattinson (92.15) and Jack Lewden (90.33) complete the list. Top five positions.

The golden ratio was a mathematical equation created by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.

This ratio can be applied to anything, and was used by Leonardo da Vinci to describe the ideal male human body in his famous work, Vitruvian Man.

The hypothesis is that the closer the facial or body proportions are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they are.

