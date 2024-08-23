A woman at a New Jersey zoo risked her life after jumping a fence and touching a tiger

He Bridgeton Police Department He is looking for the woman who jumped the fence in the tiger reserve Cohensig Zoo In New Jersey. The woman scaled a wooden fence and tried to touch the tiger, almost getting bitten in the process, was seen in a video released by authorities and which went viral on social media.

The woman is seen trying to lure the tiger and putting her hand through the barbed wire fence, prompting the animal to bite her. The observer quickly retreated before the animal returned.

The police department’s Facebook post also highlighted a photo of a sign next to an enclosure at the zoo: “Do not climb the fence. Climbing any zoo fence is against Municipal Ordinance 247-C.

Users who saw the post on social networks condemned this irresponsible act, considered these actions inexcusable and demanded that he be prevented from re-entering the zoo.

News 12 New Jersey The ordinance states that these acts may prevent or prohibit a person from entering the zoo. In reports People, John Medica“The high-quality care of animals, along with the safety of our visitors and guests, is our top priority,” said the City of Bridgeton’s director of recreation and public affairs. “Any visitor behavior that endangers animals, staff or the public is unacceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.”

The tiger tried to bite the woman’s hand because of her recklessness (X capture).

According to the zoo’s website, the animal was one of two Bengal tigers born in 2016 and donated to the Cohensig Zoo in January 2017 by a zoo in North Carolina.

The police department had previously shared a video of the incident in a post that was later deleted. It did not say why the post or video was removed, and they did not respond to a request for comment. USA Today.

Officials sought the cooperation of netizens to track down the suspect and take their respective actions by endangering her safety, violating the facility’s orders, and causing discomfort to other visitors and workers.