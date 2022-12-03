December 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A winter storm will bring heavy snow to the western United States.

A winter storm will bring heavy snow to the western United States.

Winston Hale December 3, 2022 3 min read
US: See which states are under winter storm warnings 0:54

(CNN) — More than 10 million people in at least nine western states, including cities like Seattle and Salt Lake City, are under winter watch.

The storm will bring up to 30 inches of snow to the drought-stricken Sierras but will make travel “difficult or impossible.”

Winter storms will bring more difficult and impossible travel through the Sierra through Sunday.” The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Reno said..

Snow and rain will begin to taper off for most areas on Friday before the next storm system moves in late Saturday/early Sunday.

Snow rates will reach 2 to 3 inches per hour Thursday and early Friday. This, combined with high winds, will lead to near-zero visibility.

New York is hit by a strong storm and they are asking to be cautious with snow removal 1:48

The beginning of winter

“The weather today is the first day of winter and it feels like it in the Pacific Northwest,” the NWS Portland office said.

While California will get about 1 meter of snow, places like Montana, Utah and the Colorado mountains are expecting 12 to 24 inches of snow. Coastal areas may experience heavy rainfall of over 100 mm.

A mix of rain and snow is expected in cities like Seattle and Portland. While this will limit the amount of snow that accumulates on the ground, slushy roads will cause travel problems, and sub-zero temperatures will create black ice.

For downtown Seattle, only 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected through Saturday, with a winter weather advisory through Friday night. This is significant snow and very rare for Seattle, a city that averages (9 cm) of snow per year, as does Little Rock, Arkansas. In fact, Seattle could record more than half of its annual snowfall from this early winter storm.

See also  Five helpless girls were found on the southern border, one of whom was 11 months old Univision Immigration News

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for Billings and Missoula, Montana, where snowfall amounts of 2.5 to 7 cm and 7 to 15 cm are predicted, respectively.

Reno, Nevada, all altitude. In the city and on the slopes, 2.4 to 10 cm is expected, but if you go above 5,000 feet, the forecast is 7 to 17 cm.

Salt Lake City will also record a few inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches expected. However, in the mountains, including Park City, totals will be closer to 12 inches.

Aspen, Colorado, is under an avalanche watch through Saturday morning, when skiers can expect 5 to 10 inches.

The heaviest snow will fall in the Sierra Range, with 20 to 30 inches predicted for places like Mammoth Mountain and Mount Shasta.

Therefore, the NWS office in Reno It urges people to avoid non-essential travel during high-impact periods.

Fast start to winter, still a long way to go

Although it causes a lot of displacement problems, all that snow is good for one thing: helping with drought. But one blizzard doesn’t mean the entire season will be the same.

Last year, California had its wettest start to the year in more than 40 years. However, precipitation quickly plateaued and the season’s snow cover was only 35% of what would normally be expected.

See also  The United States has banned another Chinese company from operating in the country

Regarding the snowfall conditions in the region at this time, the SNOTEL Network The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports the following snow-water equivalent percentages for the region in its most recent update (Nov. 29):

Pacific Northwest 134%
California 135%
Great Basin 157%
Lower Colorado 152%
Upper Colorado 98%

While these numbers are a great start, they need to stay the same to have a major impact on the drought conditions and water supplies that have plagued the West for decades.

CNN’s Rob Shackelford contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New York City Seeks ‘Rat Czar’

December 2, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Woman arrested for trying to open door on Southwest Airlines flight mid-flight – NBC Houston

December 2, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Nicolas Maduro condition to hold free elections to remove sanctions | International

December 1, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

A winter storm will bring heavy snow to the western United States.

December 3, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

2022 Industrial Science Symposium by USAP San Pedro Sula Honduras

December 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Hector Herrera and Funes Mori “digested” the elimination of Mexico with pieces of meat amounting to 12 thousand pesos

December 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Two women, one call: A change in the Vatican trial against Cardinal Becchio could alter the course of the investigation

December 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward