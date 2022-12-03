December 3, 2022

Trump shows support for rioters on Capitol Hill as he continues to target extremist groups

Winston Hale December 3, 2022 2 min read
Further evidence of the weapons the oath-keepers brought out 2:32

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has expressed his support for the insurgents behind the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Riots.

“People have been treated unconstitutionally and, in my opinion, very, very unfairly. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said. Trump also bemoaned the “weaponization of the judiciary” and said the country was “going communist.”

The video was one of the few public appearances Trump has made since launching his third presidential bid last month. It also means that Republicans will continue to embrace extremist fringe groups that they have tried to distance themselves from. Last month, the former president came under fire for dining at his Mar-a-Lago home with a well-known white nationalist and Holocaust denier. Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has recently made a series of anti-Semitic comments. His involvement with violent rioters has become a central campaign issue as he prepares for 2024, portraying the Justice Department as a politicized arm of the Biden administration amid multiple federal investigations into the former president.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In an interview in September, Trump said he would “financially support” some of the January 6 defendants and promised pardons and government pardons for the accused if re-elected. Trump met Cynthia Hughes, founder of the Patriotic Freedom Project, and spoke to the crowd as part of a pre-event during a rally for the former president in Pennsylvania.

See also  Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

The video showing Trump’s solidarity with the group comes just days after the leader those who swear, Stewart Rhodes and his accomplice Kelly Meeks were convicted of treason for their role in a plot to attack the US Capitol and a conspiracy to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Trump to Joe Biden by force.

