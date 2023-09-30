A wave of Cuban-led migration creates a state of emergency in Costa Rica

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez declared a state of emergency in his country due to the current migration crisis. Thousands of illegal immigrants, most of them Cubans, arrive in Costa Rica every day in search of continuing their journey to the southern border of the United States. Deputy Minister of the Presidency, Jorge Rodriguez, commented on the matter. “The number of people arriving exceeds the institutional capacity to care for them.” Costa Rica is a mandatory step for migrants who “climb” one country after another until they reach American soil and seek asylum there. In the case of Cubans, they travel on a free visa to Nicaragua and then make the journey throughout Central America.

Official data revealed by the Costa Rican immigration authorities indicate that in the month of September alone, more than 60,000 illegal immigrants crossed through Paso Canoas. The site is located right on the border with Panama and most of it comes from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela.

The crisis worsened last August. During that month, about 2,700 people crossed the aforementioned area daily, three times the number recorded in July.

The authorities have the say

The deputy minister in the government warned of the current situation. “Everything this creates in terms of demand for services, waste generation and commuting conditions puts enormous pressure on the community.”

This panorama is being addressed jointly by government authorities and agencies specialized in migration issues. But what is the primary purpose of declaring a state of emergency?

Under this number the government now has special powers. It is possible, without consulting the legislative authority, to approve additional resources and allocate them to communities most affected by the migration wave.

A very similar situation exists today in Panama. Immigration authorities in that country revealed that so far this year about 390,000 people have crossed the dangerous Darien Forest.

