A powerful Iranian cleric was killed in an armed attack

a A powerful Iranian clericThe official news agency reported that a member of the Assembly of Experts, who selects the country’s supreme leader, died today, Wednesday, in an armed attack in the city of Babolsar.

“he Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani “He was killed this morning in an armed attack,” the Iranian news agency, quoting an official source, said.

The “number two” in the political security of Mazandaran Province, Ruhula Silajy, said, “The perpetrator has been arrested “Thanks to the efforts of the security services,” the Iranian news agency IRNA said. more.

At the moment, no further details about the attack have been revealed, and there is no claim of its authorship.

The agency said that the attack took place in the city of Babolsar (in Mazandaran Province), a city located on the shores of the Caspian Sea, 230 kilometers north of Tehran.

Soleimani, 75 years old He served as the representative of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Iran’s volatile Sistan-Baluchestan province.

He was Member of the Council of ExpertsAn 88-member committee that oversees and appoints the country’s supreme leader.

He was also the imam who leads the weekly Friday prayers in the cities of Kashan in the central province of Isfahan and Zahedan in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

According to the constitution, the Assembly of Experts, consisting of 88 members, has the mandate to supervise, remove, and elect the Supreme Leader.

Last April, an alleged jihadist attack in the holy city of Mashhad (northeast) killed two clerics and injured another.

