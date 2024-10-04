October 4, 2024

A vital link to greater well-being

Zera Pearson October 4, 2024 2 min read

The oral cavity can be a mirror of a person’s general and psychological health, as explained by the Director of the Department of Dentistry at the University of Talca, Bernardita Fuentes, who pointed out that many changes in the mouth do not have only local causes. “A large proportion of oral manifestations are a reflection of systemic diseases or psychological changes.”

For this reason, the academician from the Faculty of Dentistry at this university emphasized that a comprehensive approach to dentistry is vital, where the patient is looked at as a whole.

“Physical changes can affect mood and self-esteem, and vice versa. It is essential to inculcate the importance of this holistic approach in dental students so that they can make referrals and consultations with other specialists, thus improving the prognosis of patients.”

The specialist determined that there is a direct relationship between oral health and mental health, as poor oral health can affect the patient’s self-esteem and his environment. He added: “Stress, common among today’s population, can lead to oral diseases such as ulcers and herpetic lesions, showing another important relationship between the physical and the psychological.”

The tongue, in particular, can reflect the emotional and systemic state of the patient. Discoloration, loss of papillae, and thinning of tissue can be signs of mental health imbalance. “It is important to perform a detailed history and comprehensive physical examination to cover all aspects of the patient,” he concluded.

The academic advised patients to take care not only of their physical health but also of their mental health, because everything is interconnected. “Maintaining balance in all aspects of health is essential for achieving overall well-being,” he noted.

