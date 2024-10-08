October 8, 2024

A Venezuelan woman and three Americans were drugged with burundanga to take a fortune from her in Medellin

Four people, three Americans and one Venezuelan, were victims of robbery after being drugged, apparently, by five women who took them to rented accommodation via platforms after chatting with them at a commercial establishment in the La 70 sector, west of Medellin, Colombia.

The report of what happened came at 11:53 a.m. on Monday at Carrera 68 and Calle 48, in the Soramericana neighborhood, town 11 (Laureles-Estadio), when the victims reported, as best they could, that they were victims of a robbery because the three Americans did not speak Spanish well.

According to court records, after entering the property in the early hours of Monday, these people began consuming intoxicating drinks and suddenly lost consciousness.

When they woke up, they began to check and found that their cell phones, credit cards and the $2,000 in cash they had to support their stay in Medellin over the next few days were missing.

