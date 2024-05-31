A two-year agreement with the task of qualifying for the next Champions League

05-31-2024
Jose Mourinho He will experience the passion of Turkish football for the first time in his career. The Portuguese coach has been free since January after being dismissed from the team Rome Now his future lies on the bench Fenerbahce.
According to Sky Sports reports. Mourinho He has verbally agreed to take charge Fenerbahce By two years. The club will compete in the qualifiers for the next edition of the Champions League and sees this as an exciting challenge.
The information is also supported by Fabrizio RomanoWhich ensures that the controversial coach will have a contract until June 2026 that includes the option of an additional season. an actress Jorge Mendez He was responsible for negotiating the agreement and the documents would be ready for signing.
“Jose Mourinho’s verbal agreement with Fenerbahce is a two-year contract valid until June 2026. It will also include an option for a further season. The famous journalist and transfer experts noted that Jorge Mendes has been negotiating and now is the time to review and sign all the official documents.
Mourinho61, will earn €13 million for each of his two years in the league FenerbahcePlus bonuses.
Ali coachThe president of the Turkish entity intends to take the Portuguese to Istanbul next week and thus obtain an undoubted media advantage to win the elections and continue leading the club.
Aziz YildirimCandidate and competitor Ali Cook For the presidency of the team, he was also competing to reach an agreement with the Portuguese. “Whoever is elected must continue with Mourinho. “If we lose, I promise to pay you half of Mourinho’s money!”
After Uniao coached Leiria, Benfica, Porto, Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea (two stages), Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma, in a career in which he won 26 titles, Mourinho You will live a new adventure that seems interesting. There he will meet players like Tadic, Dzeko, Batshuayi, unique, under also Livakovic , some of the most prominent members of the team. However, more signatures will arrive.
Pending confirmation of his arrival, the targets set for ‘The Special One’ will be to win the Turkish League again after an exciting tournament this year (they were second on 99 points behind Galatasaray on 102). Another will be the team’s qualification for the Champions League after the playoff round.
We must remember that he lived through his last stage as a coach Rome, where it was much loved for lifting the Conference League, one of its remaining titles which joined the top league awards. He became the first coach to reach three different finals in the three main European competitions: the European Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League.
