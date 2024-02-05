A tornado warning has been issued for Miami and parts of South Florida

(CNN) — According to the US National Weather Service, a tornado watch has been issued for Miami.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of forming a hurricane is located near Coconut Grove or Miami, moving northeast at 60 kilometers per hour (about 40 miles per hour),” he said. National Weather Service office in Miami.

Areas affected include Downtown Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Medley, Westchester, Fountainblue, Kendall Lakes, Coral Terrace, Olympia Heights, Parkset and Marlins.

Additionally, more than 7 million people in South Florida are under a hurricane warning as a strong storm system moves east across the state on Sunday.

A hurricane warning is in effect until 2 pm ET and covers Miami, Key West, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach.

The main threats from the storm line include possible tornadoes, scattered damaging winds up to 112 kilometers per hour (about 70 miles per hour) and isolated large hail up to 1 inch in diameter.