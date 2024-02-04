February 5, 2024

California prepares for its “biggest” winter storm – DW – 02/04/2024

Winston Hale February 4, 2024 2 min read

California is preparing to receive a storm this Sunday (02/04/2024), considered “major” so far, that threatens to cause flooding and landslides in areas still dealing with the accumulation of a week's worth of rain. West Coast AmericaThe National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

Rainfall accumulations of up to 15 centimeters are expected across Southern California, particularly in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where some of the worst flooding is expected.

More than 8,500 members from multiple public safety agencies are mobilized to prepare for severe weather, Nancy Ward, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said at a news conference today.

According to forecasts, the rain will start this Saturday night and is expected to be the heaviest on Sunday.

Rain is forecast for a few days

The storm's effects will be felt from the California border with Mexico to the northern San Francisco Bay Area with rain forecast through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a Level 4 warning of “high risk” of heavy rain for Santa Barbara and Oxnard on Sunday.

“80% of flood-related damages and 40% of flood-related deaths occur on high-risk days!” The company noted in an X post.

Areas like San Francisco and Los Angeles are at “moderate” risk level 3.

In addition to the rain, strong surf could contribute to coastal flooding, where the ground is still wet from Thursday's storm and increased the flow of rivers and streams.

NWS meteorologists warned that wind gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour and snow could pose a danger to communities in those areas.

jc (efe, Los Angeles Times)

