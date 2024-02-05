Young Cuban Marco Antonio Alfonso Bretto was deported to Cuba and held at Villa Marista.

Marco Antonio Alfonso Bretto, a 22-year-old Cuban who left Cuba in hopes of reaching the United States in March 2023, was extradited from the Bahamas to Cuba, where he is now being held at Villa Marista prison. Cuban state protection is used.

The news was revealed by journalist Monica Barrow on her Facebook profile, where she revealed that Marco has been at Villa Marista since Saturday. According to Barro, Marco arrived in Cuba on Friday, and that day his mother, Maria Isabel Preto Freitas, received a call from him with the news. Later, she found out from another person that her son had been transferred to Villa Marista.

The young man's mother, who has not seen him in over a year, is hoping to visit him this Monday. Barrow also noted that a portion of the funds raised for Marco's legal proceedings in the Bahamas will be sent to his mother in Cuba.

The journalist expressed regret that despite the fact that the young man was suffering from epilepsy, he could not get the international protection he requested. Marco Antonio Alfonso Preto's situation highlights the difficult circumstances many Cubans face seeking refuge and a better life outside their own country.