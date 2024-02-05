TPS: Learn how to move from temporary protection to lawful permanent residency

Its beneficiaries DBS You have the ability to adjust your status and apply green card.
He Temporary protected status (TPS, its abbreviation in English) is an immigration program America Seeks to protect individuals from countries affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters or insecure situations.
Doubts about the scheme include whether beneficiaries can get it later green card. Likewise, people wonder what the procedures would be to do this.
Below, you can learn the steps to get green card From TPS.
We recommend you
How to move from TPS to permanent residence?
The good news is that you can get it later from TPS Permanent legal residenceAlso known as green cardThis is done through adjustment of status, where the person leaves the country and re-enters.
He US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, its summary in English) announced the requirements to be met:
- A Travel access as TPS beneficiary
- The TPS beneficiary designationIssued by the US Government, must be Current
- TPS beneficiary He returned to America after his trip. As per authorization given Uzis
- person He was allowed to enter the country At the port of entry
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Young Cuban Marco Antonio Alfonso Bretto was deported to Cuba and held at Villa Marista.
A tornado warning has been issued for Miami and parts of South Florida
California prepares for its “biggest” winter storm – DW – 02/04/2024