TPS: Learn how to move from temporary protection to lawful permanent residency

Its beneficiaries DBS You have the ability to adjust your status and apply green card .

He Temporary protected status (TPS, its abbreviation in English) is an immigration program America Seeks to protect individuals from countries affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters or insecure situations.

Doubts about the scheme include whether beneficiaries can get it later green card. Likewise, people wonder what the procedures would be to do this.

Below, you can learn the steps to get green card From TPS.

We recommend you





How to move from TPS to permanent residence?

The good news is that you can get it later from TPS Permanent legal residenceAlso known as green cardThis is done through adjustment of status, where the person leaves the country and re-enters.

He US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, its summary in English) announced the requirements to be met: