Social Security: Two weekly payments from February 2024 | | composition

February 6, 2024

The Social Security Administration Continued in the United States (SSA) tariff schedule. Thus, in the first week of February, the deposit was made to two groups of beneficiaries. Here we tell you what they are and how much they are.

SSA is required to make 12 annual deposits to an average of 66 million retirees and survivors and 8.7 million Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries. It pays 7.5 million people in the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, who are adults and children with disabilities or blindness, who have income and resources below certain financial thresholds.

Charges for the week beginning February 2024

Below are the rates for the first week of February, according to the 2024 Social Security calendar:

  • Thursday 1 February: The payment is made to 7.5 million beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). (This is already given)
  • Friday, February 2: It was sent to those who submitted their retirement application before May 1997. (This is already given)

Note: As per calendar of 12 annual payments, SSI payments are paid before the start of the month when the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday.

2024 Fee Schedule (Photo: SSA)

What are the amounts received by SSI beneficiaries on February 1, 2024?

Below is the average amount received by beneficiaries of SSI scheme in February .

  • Average payments per capita: US$943
  • Average money per couple: US$1,415
  • Essential Persons: US$473.
Nearly 71 million people are beneficiaries of social security programs (Photo: AP)

How much is the fee for retirees on February 2?

The Social Security Administration As they are directly related to retirement age and contributions throughout one's working life, it verifies that their value can vary significantly. Below, find the amount for February 2024 by retirement time:

  • The average payment for a retiree is US$1,907
  • Early retirees at age 62 receive a maximum of US$2,654 per month
  • For those who retire at age 67, your monthly payment could be up to US$3,743
  • Those who delay retirement until age 70 can get it The maximum fee is up to US$4,822.
United States Social Security pays out pensions to its retirees every month (Photo: Bexels)

