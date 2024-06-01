A teaching model born from the combination of science and humanities: this is the nursing degree

UNB’s training model focuses on humanitarian training for its graduates. Thus, former students of the nursing degree that will soon be implemented in Aviles confirm that in these studies they have found a way to fulfill their passion for the health profession but also for research. “We are learning the importance of evidence-based care, but also nursing as education and research,” they point out. They go further to ensure that Nebrija is a training for “people interested and interested in healthcare, with the ability to use evidence and creativity in care. But the great plus point is the combination of science and humanity.” They say university offers. Officials stress that it is a training model for integrating science and humanity into daily practice, regardless of the subsequent professional development of graduates. Currently, nursing students at the Madrid Life Sciences Campus combine theoretical training with practices in reference hospitals such as Hospital La Princesa, Hospital La Paz or Hospital Ramon y Cajal. Likewise, this learning is combined in hospitals and practices in primary care centers in the Community of Madrid. However, learning is not limited to the classroom only thanks to events, conferences and masterclasses with top speakers organized by the college itself. Regarding nursing, in La Nebrija they have degrees in medicine (which will be implemented next September), physical therapy, psychology, physical activity and sports. In June this year, the Colleges of Health Sciences organized a series of events where both parents and candidates will be able to obtain all information about the university degree of interest to them through information sessions and open days.