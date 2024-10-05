A surprising new destination for Jese Rodriguez!

2024-10-05



profession Jese Rodriguez He has been in a bit of a tailspin since the severe cruciate ligament injury he suffered on Champions League night real madrid In 2014.

Since then, the striker has been unable to regain his form and has become a nomad. At the age of 31, he decided to continue his career in an exotic league, such as Malaysia.

he Johor South Tigers Announced the signing of the canary that was liberated after a recent experiment in Curitiba The Brazilian, the entity with which he completed the second relegation in his career.

This will be the 10th professional club for Jessewho reached the first team of real madrid Coming from the quarry after fighting for the title of top scorer in the silver category of Spanish football. A knee injury prevented him from settling into the Madrid team, and he ended up leaving to sign for Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain.