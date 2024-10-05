A surprising new destination for Jese Rodriguez!

2024-10-05
profession Jese Rodriguez He has been in a bit of a tailspin since the severe cruciate ligament injury he suffered on Champions League night real madrid In 2014.
Since then, the striker has been unable to regain his form and has become a nomad. At the age of 31, he decided to continue his career in an exotic league, such as Malaysia.
he Johor South Tigers Announced the signing of the canary that was liberated after a recent experiment in Curitiba The Brazilian, the entity with which he completed the second relegation in his career.
This will be the 10th professional club for Jessewho reached the first team of real madrid Coming from the quarry after fighting for the title of top scorer in the silver category of Spanish football. A knee injury prevented him from settling into the Madrid team, and he ended up leaving to sign for Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain.
During his time in Paris Saint-Germain Chain transport operations in Palm, Stoke city Betis and Sporting From Portugal. Having already parted ways, he would sign again for the Canary Islands team and later for the Canaries AnkaraJokou Turkish, Sampdoria And finally Curitiba.
“I am very happy about this new opportunity that football has given me. Today I start a very new adventure in a big club like Johor. We are confident that we will achieve many successes together, eager to get started,” he expressed confidence that we will achieve many successes together. Jesse After confirming his signing with the Malaysian national team, with which he will wear the number 33.
The Spanish striker will coincide with the entity that plays in the major Asian championship with four points in two matches, with several compatriots: Cristian Abad, Oscar Arribas, Natxo Insah, Jordi Amat, Iker Ondaparena, Juan Muñiz and Edi Israfilov.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
He strongly accuses Bielsa and calls him a “vile socialist with Mercedes-Benz.”
Fans throw objects and delay the J2 SD-LAD
He arrived late to the previous conversation and was “erased” from Barcelona