April 3, 2022

A shooting in Sacramento has killed several people and injured at least 10 others

Winston Hale April 3, 2022 2 min read
Authorities cordoned off an area in Sacramento, California, following the shooting on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

(CNN) – Sacramento police are seeking the help of the public to find out who killed six people in a shooting in downtown Sunday morning.

Sacramento Police Chief Catherine Lester said 10 more people were injured in the crowd near 10th and Gay Streets.

“Agents have identified at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 dead.” Sacramento police have tweeted.

Ritual shooting

Emergency crews are walking near the scene of Sunday morning’s shooting.

“9th St. to 13th Street between L St and J St are closed as authorities investigate the multi-victim shooting,” he tweeted. Sacramento Police. “Unknown conditions at this time. Please avoid that area as there will be more police presence and the scene will be more active.”

A large crowd gathered in the area when the shooting erupted around 2 a.m. Sunday, Lester told reporters.

But Lester said it was unclear whether the meeting was linked to a specific location or event.

The scene of the shooting is a few blocks from several notable landmarks: California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play Sunday night.

Lester said the area around the scene of the shooting is now safe, but police have no details of the suspect.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shared his regret over the mass shooting.

“Words cannot express my shock and sadness this morning.” The mayor tweeted. “It is difficult to understand the number of dead and injured. We are waiting for more information on what happened in this tragic incident.”

