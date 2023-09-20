A safe heist at a jewelry store in downtown Miami was caught on camera

He Video from the camera Surveillance caught the thieves in the middle of a mission They robbed a jewelry store Last Saturday night in downtown Miami.
The robbery happened at a jewelry store located at 146 First Avenue Downtown How Miami and the Cameras Robbery Began
In the footage, a man gets out of a white vehicle and forces his way through the door of an empty store fronting 2nd Street. After a while, a second person enters the company. According to the report NBC6There were three men and at least two of them entered the establishment.
Then, the thieves They have put a big hole in the wall of the shop until they reach the jewelry shopFrom where they extracted a safe.
Shop owners, who asked not to be identified, said NBC6 That The safe contained more than $1 million worth of items..
Police have not yet released additional information about the incident or the suspects. The tip urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Another jewelery shop was robbed early on SaturdayBut in the city of Hollywood, in Broward County.
Three thieves at five o’clock in the morning They stole half a million dollars worth of jewelry From Mint Jeweler, after using the ladder to enter through the roof of the store and hide the surveillance cameras. However, a video recorded by a hidden ring camera shows how one of the subjects notices the device and looks surprised, then another points a flashlight directly at his face that shows part of his face.
