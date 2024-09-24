A revolutionary comprehensive wellness program for women over 40. Asturias Mundial

Asturias takes an innovative step in the luxury sector by launching “Flower of Time”a pioneering program targeting women over the age of 40 and seeking to address their physical, mental and emotional health in a comprehensive manner. This project is supported by Gijon Impulsewill be presented later. Thursday, September 26 in 6:00 PM In it Gijon Science and Technology Park.

As demand for specific solutions increases, women are going through significant life changes, such as: premenopausehe empty nest syndrome or elderly parent careThis program is being developed in response to those challenges. According to data from Ministry of Healthbetween 10 and 12% Women between the ages of 35 and 84 suffer from it. anxietyand North American Menopause Society (NAMS) appreciates that. 7 out of 10 Women experience symptoms of depression during menopause.

A holistic approach to women’s well-being

“Flower of Time” Developed in collaboration with Sarah Villanueva and Virginia Panida From the company Emotional areaalong with Nutrition Coach Erima FernandezThe program continues. 12 weeks It is designed to provide a personalized, integrated plan for each participant. feeding, Physical training and emotional well-being.

“We want women to learn how to live this stage with fullness, vitality and energy,” the program’s organizers explained. “Our health at this age is different from that of men, and therefore deserves a specialized approach.”

Technology in the service of health

One of the most innovative features of the program is its integration with New technologiesParticipants will have access to mobile applications. Harbizwhich will provide them with the tools to manage their well-being through Training procedures, Personal Listsand Resources for Emotional Management.

The project supports aid for innovative projects from Gijon Impulsaunder the line of commercial cooperation, not only targets women in their personal capacity, but also Companies and organizations Who want to enhance the well-being of their women’s teams.

Show and share

The screening will be attended by Luis Diaz GutierrezManaging Director of Gijón Impulsa, who will participate in an open dialogue with the creators of the program. This event promises to be a key meeting point to learn more about the challenges faced by women over 40 and how “Flower of Time” It could become a transformative solution.

Those wishing to know more details about the program can do so via the official social media networks or via the website. flordeltiempo.es.

Image caption: From left to right, Irimah Fernandez, Sara Villanueva, and Virginia Paneda.