A popular fried chicken restaurant chain has filed for bankruptcy in the United States





2024 was not a good year for large fast food chains in the United States, as many restaurants declared bankruptcy. That’s the case of Original Harold’s Chicken in Nevada, which announced on October 4 that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

by week

According to local media, the company took the decision to begin the process of reorganizing the business due to the complex economic situation it is currently experiencing. But they pointed out that it did not specify a specific reason for declaring bankruptcy.

“The company listed a debt of $40,000 to Bitty Advance and Bridge 33 Capital LLC. No assets were listed in its petition and the company did not specify a reason for the bid,” the Nation’s Restaurant News portal specializing in news and economic issues related to commercial food establishments in the United States initially noted. .

Then he specified: “The company also indicated that there were no funds available for distribution to unsecured creditors after paying administrative expenses. Harold’s Chicken Shack was founded on Chicago’s South Side by Harold Pierce in 1950?

The beloved restaurant chain currently has nearly 50 restaurants in eight states, including Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada and Texas. The company has not yet confirmed whether it will close any stores in the coming months.

Likewise, Nation’s Restaurant News noted that Original Harold’s Chicken CEO Christine Pierce is the daughter of founder Harold Pierce. In addition, he pointed out that she appears as a signatory to the original minutes of the famous fast food company.

“The restaurant concept arose out of necessity, as large fast food chains did not have a large presence in African-American neighborhoods at the time. The chain has since expanded its menu to include fish, shrimp, liver, sweetbreads, sandwiches, salads and wraps. It has also expanded its presence with 46 locations, mostly in Illinois.

Read more at week