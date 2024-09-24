A play by a Venezuelan who finds his wife and daughter dead in Philadelphia





They can’t talk about what happened to them, but are thankful to be alive for their nine-year-old son.

By Telemundo 62

That’s how Juan Mendez, a Venezuelan father who lost his wife and young daughter in a house fire on Granite Street in Philadelphia a month ago, showed up.

He and his young son were rescued by a Good Samaritan after their house collapsed.

“I was asleep and when I woke up there was a lot of smoke and candles. I asked Mary (his wife and the deceased) to come with me and I thought she was coming behind because everything was on fire. When I realized she was not out, I went back in and they took me out. “I lost consciousness, the firefighters took me away, and I didn’t wake up in the hospital until nine days later,” said Mendez, who found it difficult to talk about the subject.

He explained that they had been in Philadelphia for four to five months as they had come from Houston, Texas to stay with the deceased’s sister. “The sister’s husband shouted that everything is on fire,” he added.

“Everything was so fast. I had to think for three seconds because the smoke knocks you out instantly. That is what happened to them (the dead) who fainted, and I thought they were behind me. Losing both my wives is very painful for me. “We were all in,” he recalls, “we were a happy family.”

His voice affected by what had happened, he insisted that he wanted to send the bodies of his wife and daughter to Venezuela so that the woman’s family could “perform the last rites.”

