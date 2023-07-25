July 25, 2023

A new shipment of military and humanitarian material from the Spanish government leaves for Ukraine

Phyllis Ward July 25, 2023


Defense Secretary, Margarita Robles, during her visit to the Advanced Command Center (PMA) in Cecopin, on July 17, 2023, in La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain). – Europa Press

Madrid, July 24 (European Press) –

On Monday, a ship carrying military and humanitarian materials departed from the port of Santander, bound for Ukraine, for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the forecasts of the Ministry of Defense, at the beginning of August.

Specifically, the materials sent by Spain consist of four Leopard 2A4s committed by the government, which will be added to the six Leopard 2s with the same characteristics, which have already been delivered to the Ukrainian government.

This shipment also included ten TOAs M-113 armored vehicles (three for border guards); ten trucks for the Navy (of which five will be delivered to the Border Guard and five to the Armed Forces); multipurpose armored vehicle (for border guards); Three civilian ambulances and one BMR armored ambulance (which will go to different military hospitals); As well as an armored civilian ambulance (for the border guards).

