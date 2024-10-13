October 13, 2024

A massive amount of data has been leaked from Game Freak • Pokémon Center games

Roger Rehbein October 13, 2024 2 min read

Strange game It was hacked and leaks of that data started appearing on social media. the Leaks Ranging from Beta designs From previous games like Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver, Pokemon Black and White 2And future projects such as tenth generation, Other games and source codes.

  • The code name for Generation X is “Gaia”, and key 2 is “Ounce”.
  • Gaia It has two versions, Version K and Version N.
  • the Generation X will be available for Switch 1 and Switch 2.
  • game Pokemon multiplayer to “spoon style” It is developed by Strange game In cooperation with ILCA. The code name of this game is “The clamp.”
  • Data found from A A non-Pokémon related game From Game Freak that was Canceled for Nintendo DS.
  • Beta designs Follower Team Galactic, Ethan, Lyra, and many other Generation 4 Pokemon.
  • And in the leaked files Map editor From the third generation.

The Pokémon beta version of the fourth generation of Pokémon

You can see all the leaks on Leak Center.

