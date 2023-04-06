April 6, 2023

A man buys 20 lottery tickets with the same number because he had an idea he was going to win and won $5,000 each.

A Virginia man by the name of Fekru Hirpo reportedly felt very confident when playing the lottery. And it is that the player decides to buy 20 tickets, all with the same number, to participate in the Pick 4 game drawing. The man ended up winning both of his tickets totaling $100,000..

The Virginia Lottery said that the lucky player, who is from the city of Alexandria, bought all 20 tickets for the March 8 draw with a set of numbers: 2, 5, 2 and 7.

UBI reported that Herbaugh purchased his tickets at a Four Mile Run Shell gas station on South Four Mile Run Drive.

Hirpo has managed to collect $100,000 in prizes due to Each of the 20 lottery tickets won $5,000.

The lucky winner told state lottery officials that he’s not used to buying Pick 4 tickets with the same numbers, but he decided to do it this time because He had a strong feeling that he would win this raffle.

Fekru Hirpo told the authorities that he still didn’t know what to do with his newfound wealth.

