A man and a woman were shot dead at a gas station in Canovanas

A man and a woman were shot dead last night. At a gas station located on Highway 185 in the Campo Rico neighborhood, in Canovanasthe police said.

According to the initial report, a call to the 9-1-1 emergency system, around 10:02 pm, alerted the shooting of a Total gas station in the aforementioned place, and upon their arrival the customers found a Kia Forte with two cars. Dead bodies inside.

The deceased has been identified as Enid Widalys Figueroa, 36 years olds Wilfredo Ocasio Pacheco, 25 years old. Both had multiple gunshot wounds.

The car was also damaged by gunshot wounds, according to the police report.

The authorities have not yet identified a motive for this crime.

This medium has contacted the Carolina Criminal Investigative Corps (CIC), but at the time of this publication no contact has been made.

Carolina CIC Agent Gerardo Berrios and Attorney General Carlos Peña took over the investigation.

With these violent deaths, according to police, the total number of murders reported so far this year has risen to 74About eight cases are fewer than those reported on the same date last year.