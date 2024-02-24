A judge formally ordered Trump to pay $454 million in fraud

(CNN) –– A New York judge on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $454 million, including interest, giving the former president a month to deposit nearly $500 million so he can appeal the fraud conviction.

A ruling signed by Judge Arthur Engoren was published in court records Friday, a week after a civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James found Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump liable for fraud.

Once Trump and others are notified of the verdict, they have a 30-day period to appeal. During that period, Trump must post $355 million in cash or bail to cover an additional $100 million in interest. Each of the sons was ordered to pay back $4 million in ill-gotten gains from the fraud. The judge also barred the Trumps from working as employees at a business in New York for several years.

Earlier on Friday, James X posted: “Friday sentiment: No one is above the law.”

Representatives for the Trump Organization did not respond to questions about who would run the agency as it faces leadership challenges, with Trump campaigning to defend the Republican presidential nominee amid court battles.

Trump has already said he will appeal.

Trump initially asked for the sentencing to be delayed for 30 days, saying the move would harm the New York attorney general's office and allow for an orderly process given the “magnitude” of the decision. The judge rejected the request, noting that they did not explain or justify their reason for doing so.

The judge notified both parties in an email Thursday that he was approving the sentence proposed by the prosecutor's office.