A Japanese device that predicts employee resignation

Bosses who are concerned about employee turnover or wonder how long they will stay on the job will soon be able to rely on… artificial intelligence (AI) to know which employee is likely to leave the company next.

This tool was developed by Japanese researchers to help companies provide targeted support to their employees, This is to convince them not to resign.

Employee data, from work attendance to personal information such as age and gender, is analyzed using this A tool created by a professor at Tokyo City University With a new local company.

The tool also analyzes data on former employees who have left the company.

From all this data, the system predicts the resignation rate of new employees as a percentage, Professor Naruhiko Shiratori explained to AFP.

“We are involved Testing phase Using this AI tool in several companies, creating a model for each,” adds the researcher.

Bosses can use the results to “suggest to high-risk (quitting) employees — without showing them initial results that might surprise them — that the company is ready to provide support, Because AI predicts that “you may encounter difficultiesShiratori says.

To create this tool, researchers built on a previous study that used artificial intelligence to predict the profile of college students who were likely to drop out.

Japanese companies usually hire young graduates at the same time every year, in April.

But about 10% of these workers are new They give up their positions In the first year, and about 30% after three years, according to government data.

Japanese companies are increasingly seeking to nurture their young employees in the context of accelerating demographic decline in the Japanese archipelago, which… Creating a labor shortage In many sectors of activity.